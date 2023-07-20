Throughout baseball season, Citi Field is giving back to businesses in the World’s Borough by featuring four of them as part of its Taste of Queens program.
Earlier in the season, Tang, a Korean restaurant in Flushing, and Fresco’s Grand Cantina, an LGBT-owned Latin Fusion restaurant in Astoria, were featured.
Next at bat through September is The Nourish Spot, a health food and juice bar, which is located at 107-05 Guy R. Brewer Blvd. in Jamaica.
Dawn Kelly, owner of The Nourish Spot, is happy to have the opportunity.
“All of us are new,” said Kelly, who started selling her food at the food village at the stadium this July. “We exhibited our food for a media day in March.”
Featured items at the entrepreneur’s booth include wraps, salads, smoothies and limeade.
“Our grilled chicken wraps are marinated with my daughter’s dressing,” said Kelly, who has been running the family-owned business with her children, Jade and Owen Duncan, since 2017 after her corporate job was eliminated two years earlier.
“I’m glad God gave me this idea,” she said. Before losing her communications job at Prudential Financial, the entrepreneur started juicing to become healthier and to be a good example for her kids.
“I’m glad to have this showcase for my brand,” she added. “You can’t get bigger than Citi Field.”
The fourth business to get a spot will be named later.
