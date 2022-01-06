Construction on the Queensboro Football Club stadium at York College in Jamaica is expected to start this summer.
“There has been significant progress made on the stadium design development, necessary site testings, procurement, and environmental reviews,” said a Queensboro FC spokesperson via email.
“We expect to ... open the venue in time for the start of the 2023 [United Soccer League] Championship season.”
The CUNY school sees the new stadium as a great opportunity for the college.
“York College is very much looking forward to the exciting developments between our campus and QBFC,” said school spokesman Jeremy Watkins via email. “A professional soccer stadium at York will be good for the college and good for the community.”
— Naeisha Rose
