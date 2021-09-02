Hmonie Miller, left, Caylee Byrd, Kai Thrower, Jacob Cleophat and Isaiah Pierre from PAL’s Pathways Prep Center in St. Albans were winners of the Police Athletic League’s Pennant Quest on July 28.
To combat “summer slide,” the citywide PAL Pennant Quest taught campers about local and global habitats, including freshwater, grasslands, deserts, rainforests, oceans and other environments to prepare youngsters for the event, according to the organization.
The Pathways Prep kids talked about global warming and its effects on the planet in a news segment, to earn the 2021 PAL Pennant via Zoom.
PAL’s Polo Grounds Cornerstone center in Manhattan earned second place, while the Goldie Maple Academy Beacon in Arverne finished in third place, according to PAL.
“All PAL campers did an amazing job working together to achieve a goal and to learn something about themselves and the subjects they studied,” said Dana Wheeler, PAL’s director of education. “It was gratifying for everyone, the campers, their parents and PAL staff, to once again experience the fun of Police Athletic League’s Annual Pennant Quest.”
— Naeisha Rose
