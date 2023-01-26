A St. Albans Bloods gang member, who was allegedly on the run from both sex trafficking and weapon charges, was arraigned Monday on a 15-count indictment, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
The defendant, Troy “Drippy Big D” Siddons, was alleged to have purchased a 14-year-old girl for sex trafficking days after they met at a party around Jan. 16, 2022, according to the DA’s Office.
After the party, prosecutors said, the 38-year-old defendant exchanged numbers with the teenager and met with her again later that month at the Van Wyck Hotel at 143-18 Liberty Ave. in Jamaica, and allegedly paid her cash for sex. He met with her a second time at the Best Western Inn located at 87-07 Van Wyck Expy., which is where two associates of his sold the girl to him, claiming she owed them $300.
The girl was forced to engage in sexual acts with strangers and take nude photos, which were allegedly arranged by Siddons, according to Katz’s Office. The defendant refused to let the victim leave a third associate’s Brooklyn apartment, including when she requested medical care after being in pain from the sexual encounters.
The girl was rescued from the home on Jan. 23, 2022, as police were carrying out a separate investigation, according to authorities.
“I have put significant resources in to finding and helping those who are being forced into sex work,” Katz said in a statement. “Those who will prey upon the vulnerable should know that in Queens, we will not relent in this responsibility.”
A warrant for the weapons charges was issued to search Siddons’ residence on Sept. 27, 2022, according to prosecutors. As police arrived on the scene, Siddons allegedly jumped out of a second-story window in an attempt to escape.
Two loaded firearms and a bulletproof vest were found in the defendant’s bedroom, according to officers.
Siddons, who is also an out-of-state fugitive, according to an NYPD spokesperson, was also wanted in connection with allegedly using a Luzerne, Penn., woman, who had a clean criminal record, to buy weapons for him last November on his behalf, reported Yahoo News.
After the woman, Rachel Drumgo, was charged with allegedly writing false statements to obtain the guns, investigators in the Quaker State determined that Siddons, who has a rap sheet, was whom she was buying weapons for, according to a criminal complaint Yahoo obtained.
Lori Golombek, Siddons’ defense attorney, was not availabe for comment.
Siddons could face up to 40 years in prison for sex trafficking a child, compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution, rape and criminal possession of a weapon if convicted, prosecutors said.
He is expected back in court on Feb. 7.
