The South Queens Women’s March, a nonprofit formed to both celebrate women, girls and gender-fluid people and promote gender justice, will hold a ribbon cutting for its new office two years after it was established at the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
The space is located in Richmond Hill at 130-01 Liberty Ave. in Unit 1R and the ceremony is on April 16.
“I am absolutely thrilled that this day has come, and so quickly at that,” Aminta Kilawan-Narine, founder of SQWM, told the Chronicle via email. “The belief in our SQWM movement has been profoundly humbling. The stars aligned for us to get to this moment. I believe that the divine feminine saw a need for our organization’s growth.”
Since the development of the SQWM, the nonprofit has hosted pop-up food pantries, healing workshops, cultural dance lessons and a BIPOC museum art exhibit, according to Kilawan-Narine. The organization has advocated for immigrant justice, reproductive freedom and voter engagement. It also promotes youth mentorship and financial literacy for people launching or exploring new careers.
“We’ve done so much good, and we truly deserved a home,” said Kilawan-Narine. “With our new space, we will be able to offer programs including our arts as healing nights and healthy relationships series, our culturally responsive pop-up food distributions, educational workshops to build political power and promote youth and professional development, and so much more. We also want our [SQWM Safe Space] to be a sanctuary for our members at large, many of whom are survivors themselves. We were very intentional about how we furnished and decorated this space, putting so much love into ensuring it feels safe, inclusive, and welcoming.”
— Naeisha Rose
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.