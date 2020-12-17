A project manager with the Southern Queens Park Association, which operates Roy Wilkins Park in St. Albans, pleaded guilty in federal court on Friday to wire fraud for stealing “tens of thousands of dollars” from the agency.
Ingris Coronado, 46, of Staten Island, faces up to 20 years in prison and fines and forfeiture of up to $250,000, according to a statement issued last week by the office of Seth DuCharme, the acting U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
“For years, Coronado deceived her employer and abused her position at a not-for-profit organization by stealing funds that were meant to benefit members of the community,” DuCharme said. “Today’s guilty plea makes clear that individuals who engage in fraud to satisfy their own greed at the expense of the community they are supposed to be serving will be brought to justice.”
The SQPA is a nonprofit organization that receives millions in city funding every year and provides educational programs and social services.
The government states that Coronado worked as a supervisor of an afterschool program. Between August 2014 and September 2018 she repeatedly filed falsified time sheets, collected checks in the names of more than 10 of her subordinates, and deposited those checks in her own bank account.
On “multiple occasions” she also created false invoices for SQPA vendors and also deposited those checks.
The investigating agencies included the FBI and the city’s Department of Investigation.
“This defendant falsified time sheets and vendor invoices and pocketed checks issued to employees and vendors, amounting to tens of thousands of dollars — stealing taxpayer funds meant to help residents of southern Queens who rely on this nonprofit’s programming,” said DOI Commissioner Margaret Garnett.
“DOI is committed to investigating these damaging crimes that attack our City’s charitable organizations and diminish the impact of the City’s funding of their programs,” Garnett continued
No date was given for Corondo’s sentencing.
