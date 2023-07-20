A Springfield Gardens teen who was last seen on July 1 at approximately 5 p.m., within her hometown, remains missing, according to an NYPD spokesman.
Tameerah Sutherland, 14, was wearing a denim jacket and skirt, along with a pair of black-and-white New Balance sneakers, before her disappearance, according to police.
Tameerah is known to frequent the Baisley Apartments, located at 125-60 Sutphin Blvd. and hang out in Downtown Jamaica at Parsons Boulevard and Jamaica Avenue.
Anyone with information on where Tameerah might be is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
