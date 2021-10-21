The Springfield Gardens Lions Club, part of the global volunteer group Lions Clubs International, donated $200 and personal protective equipment to the Laurelton Library on Oct. 9, to thank the members of the branch for providing programs and services to the community during the Covid-19 pandemic.
“We have a long relationship with the library,” said Iris Allen, the Springfield Gardens Lions Club secretary. “With the pandemic, although they were not able to open for in-person services, they still were providing services to help the community.”
The Springfield Gardens Lions Club donated N95 masks, peppermint and hand sanitizers, according to Allen, who said the volunteer group has had a relationship with the library at 134-26 225 St. for eight years.
“Before the pandemic, we would do reading assistance and homework assistance on Wednesdays at the library,” said Allen, about her chapter of the Lions Club that was founded March 23, 2009. “We would go there and help the school-age children ... just look for the ladies in yellow. The kids always find us because we have yellow vests.”
The Springfield Gardens Lions Club has also worked on diabetes and vision care awareness events. Oct. 14 is World Sight Day and November is Diabetes Awareness Month.
The library resumed services in September, according to Allen, who is formerly of Springfield Gardens and now resides in Far Rockaway.
After the government imposed shutdown last year, the Laurelton Library had virtual programs online and delivered books to homebound people, according to Branch Manager Dave Wang.
“The library is not just about borrowing books or providing services from the internet,” said Wang to the Queens Chronicle. “It’s a building block for every citizen, it’s a place where people come to ask for help, so the fact this civic organization made a monetary donation to the library serves as a testimony of importance of Laurelton Library in the community. We were proud to deliver essential services during the pandemic.”
