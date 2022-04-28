Councilwoman Nantasha Williams, in partnership with Believe at Bellaire and the Addisleigh Park Civic Association, hosted a Spring Egg Hunt last Sunday at Archie Spigner Park in St. Albans.
Over 600 kids came out and dyed eggs, received colorful baskets, rode a toy train and had their faces painted. Even the 113th Police Precinct joined in on the fun.
“It is always a joyous occasion when we come out as a community to have fun, network, and enjoy the spring weather,” said Williams, who thanked sponsors Showing Hearts Artemis, Emblem Health and NYC Carpenters for their support. “I look forward to seeing you all soon at our upcoming events!”
— Naeisha Rose
