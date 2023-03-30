Councilwoman Nantasha Williams (D-St. Albans) is hosting her second annual Spring Fest Egg Hunt next Saturday from 12 to 4 p.m.
The event will be held at Archie Spigner Park, located at 111-65 Merrick Blvd. in St. Albans, on April 8.
The pre-Easter festivity, which is in collaboration with state Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and Believe at Bellaire, a Queens Village children’s center, includes live entertainment, music, games, food, refreshments and more, according to Williams’ office. Sponsors of the event include the Southern Queens Park Alliance, Liberty Ashes, Emblem Health, the Showing Hearts Foundation, I Am Yogi Studios, The Door, ABM, IROCK Charities and Tropicalfete Inc.
Anyone who wants to attend may register at easterhunt2023.eventbrite.com.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.