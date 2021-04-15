Members of the Explorers Post at the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct joined officers in Jamaica on Saturday to cover over graffiti at 168th Street and Hillside Avenue.
Precincts throughout the city on Saturday worked with community groups to remove or paint over graffiti as part of what will be an ongoing citywide campaign to clean up communities and strengthen relationships between the police and their communities.
“It was a very successful day,” said Deputy Inspector Vincent Tavalaro, commanding officer of the 103rd Precinct, during Tuesday’s meeting of the precinct’s Community Council. He said Home Depot and other entities all pitched in. “Pay attention to the little things and we hope we don’t need to deal with the big things.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.