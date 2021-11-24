Spectrum launched a new store in Queens Village on Tuesday that offers mobile devices and accessories for cell phones while providing a convenient place for consumers to manage their Spectrum internet, cable, phone or voice service bills.
“Our Spectrum store’s team is here to help our local customers who need support in getting and staying connected,” said Pattie Eliason, the senior vice president of Spectrum Stores and Retail, in an email. “Our new store in Queens Village is a convenient and safe environment to add or manage services, shop for devices and accessories or make payments.”
The phone and internet provider has data plans for mobile devices that feature nationwide 5G and online speeds of 1 gigabit per second with starting speeds of 200 mbps, as well as an interactive Spectrum TV app, which gives customers access to Spectrum TV content on a wide variety of platforms and devices, according to the company. Consumers can order and sample services and upgrade or exchange equipment at the store, which is located at 220-09 Hillside Ave. and is open Monday to Saturday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 5 p.m.
To learn more about Spectrum and its services and devices consumers can visit spectrum.com/stores or call 1 (855) 707-7328, which features 24-hour customer assistance.
