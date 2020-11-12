Mayor de Blasio has designated Feb. 2 as the date for a special election to fill the seat of former Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) in the 24th District.
The vacancy was created back on Wednesday when Lancman formally resigned to begin his new post as special counsel for ratepayer protection. The newly created position oversees state-regulated utilities and telecommunications firms.
“I am declaring Tuesday, February 2, 2021 as the date for the 24th City Council District special election to elect a Council Member to serve until December 31st, 2021,” de Blasio said in a statement issued by his office at 4:35 p.m. on Friday.
“This date, within the window allowed by the City Charter, will facilitate maximum voter participation,” the mayor said. “I encourage all eligible Queens residents to vote early, in person, or by absentee ballot in the upcoming special election.”
The district covers all or portions of Kew Gardens Hills, Pomonok, Electchester, Fresh Meadows, Hillcrest, Jamaica Estates, Briarwood, Parkway Village, Jamaica Hills and Jamaica.
Lancman would have been term-limited out of office in 14 months.
Records at the city’s Campaign Finance Board viewed Friday afternoon show that there already are eight candidates who have notified the city of their intention to run for the office.
They include Moumita Ahmed; Stanley Arden; James Gennaro, who held the seat prior to Lancman from 2002 to 2013; Neeta Jain; Dilip Nath; Deepti Sharma; Soma Syed; and Mohammed Uddin.
Cuomo announced Lancman’s appointment on Oct. 30. All the candidates listed on the CFB on Friday also were listed in a file downloaded by the Chronicle on Oct. 22, apparently in anticipation of Lancman’s impending term limit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.