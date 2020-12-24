New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Periods of wind driven rain early. Remaining cloudy in the afternoon. Morning high of 59F with temps falling to near 40. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.