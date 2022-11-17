Two Southeast Queens men have taken responsibility for two shooting deaths that took place five winters ago.
Forty-six-year-old Richard Davenport of Jamaica and 42-year-old Neville Brown of Hollis pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the December 2017 death of 21-year-old Dail Ramessar and the January 2018 death of 19-year-old Omaree Morrison.
Queens Supreme Court Judge Michael Aloise indicated he will sentence Davenport to 29 years in prison and Brown to 15 years.
According to a release from Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz, Davenport was the gunman in both shootings.
Both incidents took place in South Richmond Hill. Davenport shot and killed Ramessar while he was sitting in his parked car, and he gunned down Morrison while he was walking down 135th Avenue.
“The scourge of gun violence that has brought heartache and grief to our communities will never be tolerated,” Katz said in a statement on Tuesday.
Brown is due back in court for sentencing next month, and Davenport is due to be sentenced in January.
— Sean Okula
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.