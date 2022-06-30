Primary day was a banner day for Southeast Queens Democratic incumbents.
Longtime 32nd District Assemblywoman Vivian Cook bested Dr. Anthony Andrews for the Democratic nomination in the district encompassing Addisleigh Park, Jamaica, Richmond Hill, Rochdale Village, South Jamaica and Springfield Gardens on Tuesday. With 97.6 percent of scanners reporting, Cook secured 56.8 percent of the vote to Andrews’ 42.9 percent, according to the New York Board of Elections. Andrews conceded the race early Wednesday.
Also winning renomination were Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) of the 29th District, also comprising Laurelton, Rosedale, St. Albans, Addisleigh Park, Hollis and Jamaica, and Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) of the 33rd, also comprising Cambria Heights, St. Albans, Hollis, Bellerose and parts of Floral Park.
Despite Cook’s longevity in the district, Andrews mounted a formidable financial arsenal in his effort to unseat the assemblywoman. The longtime York College administrator and educator raised over $100,000 between July 2021 and January 2022, per a Chronicle report from earlier this year. Cook answered with a late fundraising surge, receiving four contributions in excess of $3,500 over the final months of the campaign.
In April, Andrews attempted to take his opponent to court, alleging she had forged signatures on the petition required for entry into Tuesday’s primary. The Andrews campaign later withdrew the lawsuit, citing a desire to “win with the support of the people” in a conversation with the Chronicle in May.
Cook supporters claim Andrews managed to accumulate his $100,000 campaign war chest by duping perennial Cook donors into thinking they were supporting Andrews’ bid to win re-election as a Democratic district leader in Southeast Queens, according to a City & State New York report in March.
Despite the tenor, Andrews conceded to Cook in a Facebook post early Wednesday morning.
“We ran a great race and challenged the status quo,” he said.
Other incumbents Alicia Hyndman and Clyde Vanel secured decisive victories on Tuesday. With 99 percent of scanners reporting, Hyndman won by a margin of 79.3 percent to 20.4 percent, while Vanel secured a 86.3 percent to 13.5 percent victory with 92.4 percent of scanners reporting.
Hyndman ran against businessman Everly Brown, a self-proclaimed voice of “the people,” free from interest group influence.
Hyndman highlighted her accomplishments as a legislator and representative of the community in a conversation with the Chronicle last month, citing her work to charter a public health study into the effects of the two major Queens airports on the surrounding area and her work to offer internship opportunities and after school programs to troubled youth.
Vanel had no problem with challenger Oster Bryan, cruising to a 86.3 percent to 13.5 percent victory in the 33rd District.
“Thank you for re-electing me to continue to work for you in Albany and in the district,” he tweeted Wednesday morning. “I am deeply humbled to continue to be your representative in the NYS Assembly.”
