A dispute turned deadly in South Ozone Park on Monday.
Twenty-four-year-old Sydney Lugo was shot and killed near her 120th Street home around 9:30 a.m. A short time later, police arrested 34-year-old Tariak Stykes in connection to the killing, with the New York Daily News reporting Stykes had been living with Lugo at the time.
According to the Daily News, the disagreement started over finances. Neighbors overheard the two fighting on the street, when Stykes, who police say is homeless, allegedly took out a gun and shot Lugo in the left arm.
Emergency services transported Lugo to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.
According to a witness speaking to the Daily News, Stykes turned himself over to police immediately.
Police say Stykes was charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The Daily News reports both he and Lugo had previously been arrested multiple times.
— Sean Okula
