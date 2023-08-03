After a 911 call was made at approximately at 1:03 a.m. Monday, a 62-year-old woman was found unconscious by police in her apartment at the NYCHA South Jamaica Houses complex, and was later declared dead by EMS on the scene.
No arrests have been made and the city’s chief medical examiner is determining the cause of death of the woman, who was found at 108-41 159 St.
The identity of the deceased is pending family notification, according to police, who are continuing their investigation.
— Naeisha Rose
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.