Merlene Smith-Sotillo, the president of the Sickle Cell Awareness Foundation, is making another push to raise awareness of the red blood cell disorder for National Sickle Cell Awareness Month before September comes to a close.
Smith-Sotillo, a Jamaica resident from Trinidad and Tobago, and her husband Molino Sotillo are carriers of the trait, which was inherited by their daughter Cathyann Sotillo and son Syd Sotillo, who died at 30 in 2012 after dying from the hemolytic version of the disease that causes organ failure.
Sickle cell anemia is an inherited disease in which there aren’t enough healthy red blood cells to carry oxygen throughout one’s body because instead of round and flexible blood cells, they are rigid and shaped like crescent moons blocking blood flow, according to the Mayo Clinic, a nonprofit academic medical center.
“Our organization initiated a sickle cell bill,” said Smith-Sotillo. “They had to separate the bill into three parts in order for it to pass.”
The bill that was passed through the state Legislature, along with two others, was sponsored by Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) and state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park). It would require hospitals to distribute literature created by the health commissioner to patients at a high risk of sickle cell disease; it would create centers of excellence similar to cancer wings and will create a sickle cell disease and education program. After a bill passes through the state Legislature, it will go through a conference committee to reconcile any differences between the state Senate and Assembly bills before being processed and signed by the governor and if it is not vetoed, it becomes law. “The most important thing that we have not gotten passed is the eight centers of excellence that we are trying to implement in different hospitals,” said Smith-Sotillo. “That is important because, if I’m feeling sick and I don’t want to end up in the emergency room, I can call my doctor in the hospital and say ‘I’m not feeling good today’ and they would have me infused if I need a blood transfusion, or they can give me a warm blanket or something. When you have a crisis, you cannot have a sickle cell patient cold, which is something some doctors are not aware of.”
Cold weather causes blood vessels to narrow in your skin, hands and feet, which makes it more likely for sickle cells to get stuck and could result in a sickle cell crisis that makes an individual feel pain all over their body, according to Smith-Sotillo.
The education bill would also raise awareness about hemoglobin electrophoresis testing, which would let couples know if they both have the trait, according to Smith-Sotillo. For a couple in which both potential parents have the trait, there is a one in four chance their child will have the more serious sickle cell disease and can end up having a sickle cell crisis. She wants the program to also come with a genetic counseling component to help future parents make an educated decision.
For more information on the disease or her foundation visit scafci.org.
