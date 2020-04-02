Gregg Bishop, commissioner of the city’s Department of Small Business Services, took questions from small business owners in Southeast Queens regarding what the city, state and federal governments can and soon may be able to do as they try to survive the COVID-19 shutdown.
Bishop spoke with members of the business community and elected officials for more than 45 minutes on March 26, one day after the U.S. Senate passed the $2.2 trillion bailout package and one day before the House of Representatives did. President Trump signed the legislation into law later that day.
The commissioner gave frank answers in a conference call set up by the office of Councilman Donovan Richards (D-Laurelton).
The only aspect that created a few glitches was the call’s popularity — Richards said nearly 200 people joined in.
“We weren’t expecting this many people,” the councilman said.
Bishop said his office, through its website, will continue to be an information source, having set up entire pages on his department’s website, nyc.gov/site/sbs/index.page, for business owners’ questions related to COVID-19 issues.
He told callers that he wants the SBS website to be a clearinghouse for information on loans, grants and programs as quickly as information comes out of the city, state and federal governments in the coming months.
Bishop said he saw some hopeful signs in the federal relief package. He also touted two programs recently started by his office.
The Small Business Continuity loan fund is for operations with 99 employees or fewer that have been in business for at least six months and can demonstrate sales decreases of at least 25 percent related to the outbreak.
The NYC Employee Retention Grant program is geared to much smaller businesses, with four or fewer employees.
“That can cover up to 40 percent of your payroll costs up to $27,000,” Bishop said.
The commissioner elaborated on a point made earlier in the call by state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) about some businesses for which loans won’t work.
“A lot of businesses are overleveraged and more loans may not be the answer,” he said.
Bishop said the pre-application and application forms are available on his department’s web page, as all of the city’s Business Solutions Centers are closed for the time being.
“Our entire staff is working remotely now,” he explained.
One businesswoman cited a news report on how many already have begun the application process.
“What if that fund runs out?” she asked. Bishop acknowledged the concern.
“These programs were created in a different world,” he conceded, saying that now he is looking at both programs to serve as a bridge for city businesses until more details begin to emerge out of Washington, DC.
One small manufacturer said her business bought most of its materials from China. While it was not exactly the topic of the forum, Bishop said the country and business in general might conceivably recalibrate the idea of being so reliant on one nation for manufacturing.
While the relief bill passed in the Republican-led Senate passed by vote of 96-0, it passed the House in a voice vote.
Bishop said he did see things in the Senate version that he liked which survived House passage. Those including some business loans that under certain criteria, could come with delayed payments and even partial forgiveness.
While Gov. Cuomo decried the bill for not providing the state government with enough funding lawmakers disagreed.
“The Bill is not perfect, but it is essential that we act now,” U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D-Manhattan, Queens and Brooklyn), said last Friday after the House vote. She said it will bring more than $40 billion into the state, “not just for the state and city but directly to our hospitals and healthcare workers and small businesses, particularly for employee retention.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.