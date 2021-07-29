Having lost the annual Jamaica Arts and Music Summer Festival last year because of the pandemic, Tyra Emerson would have been thrilled for its return on Aug. 7 in any case.
“But this year is the 25th anniversary,” said Emerson, executive director of Cultural Collaborative Jamaica, one of the primary sponsors of the event, in a telephone interview last Friday. “It’s been 25 amazing years. I’m one of the ones who has been there from the start.”
The free 10-block-long party celebrating music, food, and families will once again run from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Jamaica Avenue between Parsons Boulevard and 170th Street.
And once again, the festival will kick off the night before from 6 to 10 p.m. on Aug. 6 with JAMS Under the Stars, a free concert at Rufus King Park on Jamaica Avenue that features performances of jazz, rhythm and blues, dance and comedy.
“We’ll have artists who have performed for us before,” Emerson said. “We’ll also have a number of local artists, as well as a few surprises.”
The park is located between 150th and 153rd streets. Concert goers are invited to bring lawn chairs, blankets and picnic baskets to help them enjoy the evening.
The next day will feature an extravaganza of shopping, food, family activities and live music and entertainment. There also will be visitors from the Queens Classic Car Club displaying vehicles from classics to antiques.
The children’s activities will include a return of the oversized games of chess, checkers and Connect-4; as well as the tried-and-true bounce houses.
Emerson said the organizers are hoping to have some sort of modern virtual reality exhibit for the children, but they are going to go old-fashioned as well, with things like hopscotch and double Dutch jump rope.
“We’ll also have our rock wall,” she said.
But this year they also are trying somthing perhaps more familiar to the children’s parents or grandparent.
“We’re going to draw boards for ‘Skully,’” Emerson said, referring to a game classically played with bottle caps where the object is to land your caps in the highest-scoring portions of the board while knocking your opponents’ pieces out.
“We thought it would be nice for them to see some older games,” Emerson said.
There also will be a Tik Tok live dance challenge for individuals and teams with celebrity judge Zeddy Will from 1 to 5 p.m.
Then, of course, there is the food.
“I have people telling me the first thing they do is to go to the booths selling sausage, peppers and onions,” Emerson said. “Other people tell me ‘You have the greatest gyros there.’ We’ll have Southern food, Caribbean food, a bit of everything.”
Other sponsors for the festival include Bellitte Bicycles; Community Board 12; the NYPD’s 103rd Precinct; Empire BlueCross BlueShield; the National Guard; the city’s Department of Parks and Recreation; Yelp; Jamaica Multiplex cinemas; the YMCA; and the Craig Crawford Players.
Those interested in more information, including updated lists of musical performers as the festival approaches, can check online at go2jams.org or at jamaicajams.nyc
