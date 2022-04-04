Sikh man attacked in South Richmond Hill

A Sikh man from India visiting a family friend in South Richmond Hill was attacked on Sunday.
Police say that the victim, unofficially identified as Nirmal Singh, was walking at approximately 6:45 a.m. between Lefferts Boulevard and 95th Avenue within the confines of the 102nd Precinct when an unidentified individual punched him in the nose causing him to fall to the ground.
The incident of the attack became viral by the afternoon of April 3 because of photos that were posted by Gurinder Singh, an engineer from South Richmond Hill who volunteers who to make seva, or food for those in need, at The Sikh Cultural Society. Singh stumbled upon Nirmal bloodied on a bench three feet away from the temple.
“I’ve been living here for 30 years,” said Singh, who is not related to the victim. “I wanted to get it out there so that when police did come they can probably get ahead in finding camera footage of where the incident was.”
As they waited for the police, an elder of the temple told Singh about the attack.
“He was shaken up,” said Singh. “I took him inside to the temple because the injuries were horrific.”
The photos show blood on the sidewalk, Nirmal Singh’s face, hands, jacket and turban and scuff marks on his knee.
“I took him aside and made sure that his wounds were tended to,” said Singh. “A lot of the people were showing up [to the temple] and gave him tea and water.”
An ambulance arrived within 15 minutes, according to Singh.
“NYPD didn’t show up, so when the ambulance came I just translated everything about what he was going through and feeling,” said Singh, who speaks Punjabi. “The personnel said that the NYPD was taking too long so they were going to take him to the hospital and they would have the police incident report written there.”
Police say that the victim was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center with a laceration, pain and swelling, but that they did not get any statements before, during or after the incident.
Singh called an elder from the temple at the hospital, but a police report was still not filed so the 102 Precinct was called.
“We went to the precinct, we called the other Sikh community members and everybody came and we called the cops again,” said Singh. “We have some Sikh officers in the NYPD unit, they pushed to get the report written, everything was written and they talked to him about everything.”
The NYPD said the investigation is ongoing and would not say whether the case is believed to be a hate crime.
Community activist Japneet Singh, a former political candidate for City Council District 28, represented by City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), also reached out to several media outlets to draw attention to the attack, according to Gurinder Singh.
“He was the first person to send out the pictures to the media outlets from my Instagram,” said Singh.
The other person who shared the photos was Gurjit Singh.
“He helped to amplify the issue,” said Singh.
(Singh is an extremely common last name for male Sikhs.)
The police told Singh that they are working on getting a description of the suspect to release a flier and are looking to see if there is any camera footage.
“I will be checking up on Nirmal today,” said Singh. “He is living at the temple and is being taken care of by them. He is still shaken up.”
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) spoke to the police about the assault and said via Twitter, “There will be zero tolerance for violence against the Sikh community in my district.”
Adams also condemned the attack in her district.
“The violence is horrific and needs to end,” said the speaker on Twitter. “We stand with our Sikh community, our neighbors. We must come together to root out the hate that leaves too many communities feeling unsafe.”
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach) shared Rajkumar and Adams’ sentiments.
“The attack on the ... Sikh man in Richmond Hill over the weekend was a despicable display of hatred and cowardice,” said Addabbo in a prepared statement. “Nirmal Singh did nothing to provoke this heinous assault, and after any attack on a person of a specific race or religion, we must look into it as a possible hate crime. I will offer whatever assistance is needed by the NYPD in their search for this suspect and I my thoughts are with Mr. Singh and the entire Sikh community of Richmond Hill.”
Gurinder Singh, the 30-year South Richmond Hill resident, hopes that the photographs raises awareness about the discrimination that Sikh people having been facing in the area, that cameras will be installed near the temple and that there will be justice for Nirmal Singh.
“He was not patted down, and nothing was taken from him,” said Singh. “This was a hate crime. I hope the police treat this like a hate crime.”
The Sikh Coalition, a community organization that represents Sikhs across the U.S. and has an office in Manhattan, said that it has reached out to the temple’s congregation and will be providing resources and support for Nirmal.
