The American Red Cross has teamed up with state Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) for its Sound the Alarm initiative, which will give people free smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors if they request them at tinyurl.com/y28zx5fs before March 4.
“This is a great opportunity for community members to protect themselves and their families from fires, which we all know can cause senseless tragedies,” Sanders said via email. “This program allows you to get a free, fully installed smoke alarm and carbon monoxide detector in your home. There is no worry about climbing on ladders or correct placement. It’s a win-win. Why wouldn’t you sign up?”
Seven people die every day in home fires in the United States, said Sanders in a 47-second video clip on his YouTube page.
“Sound the alarm on home fires,” he advised. “The Red Cross and local groups are installing free smoke alarms and developing family escape plans in high risk neighborhoods.”
If someone doesn’t have a working smoke alarm or carbon monoxide detector, he or she can also reach Sanders’ office or visit soundthealarm.org/nyc to get the device or devices installed in the home. People can also sign up for an installation of one or both devices with the QR code above.
Assemblywomen Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) and Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) will join Sanders and the FDNY in a virtual Zoom fire safety meeting for the community on Feb. 25 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The virtual gathering will touch on the common causes of fires, escape plans, inappropriate devices to heat your home, overloading power strips, having closing doors if there’s a fire and the importance of fire extinguishers, according to Sanders’ office.
The meeting ID 832 0616 5951 and the passcode 368069 are required to join the forum or one can dial in at 1 (646) 558-8656.
