The Showing Hearts Foundation held a Day of Action on Nov. 13 in Hollis to help families recovering from Tropical Storm Ida, which devastated many homes in Queens with floodwaters on Sept. 1.
The charity received a check for $30,000 from Resorts World Casino New York City, the primary sponsor of the event.
“As the winter months are approaching we see that many families in Hollis, Queens, still have not recovered from the effects of Hurricane Ida — many have not received estimates on the cost of repair of their homes or still need support with the basic necessities,” David Tanis, the executive director of the Showing Hearts Foundation, said via email. “Our ‘Day of Action’ purpose was to provide the community with the resources they needed such as blankets, heaters, dry goods, coats, cleaning supplies as well as licensed contractors to provide them with home estimates for repairs. We also provided trash removal of molded walls and hung up new sheetrock in elderly homes.”
Showing Hearts is also a grant partner of CitizensNYC, a micro-granting organization consisting of small business owners, activists, artists and community gatekeepers who work to uplift their communities for the better.
— Naeisha Rose
