The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating the man shown above for a shots fired-reckless endangerment incident that took place just after noon on Wednesday, March 3.
According to the 113th Precinct, the man fired three shots toward the front of 134-25 166 Place in Rochdale Village before fleeing the scene on foot.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
