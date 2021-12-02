Miss out on Black Friday or Cyber Monday, but still holding out hope to get great deals on holiday gifts? Then the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District’s ’Tis the Season on Jamaica Avenue events on Dec. 4 and 11 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. are here to help and entertain.
To get consumers in the holiday spirit as they shop locally, several stores along Jamaica Avenue will offer discounts on their products and services on both Saturdays as the JCBID brings cheer to the Downtown area with pop-ups ranging from giveaways to magicians, live music and photos with Jammy the Snowman, according to JCBID spokesman Trey Jenkins.
There will also be a return of the ugly sweater selfie contest and three locations will be adorned with an ugly sweater backdrop.
Only those who have the best selfie game in front of one of the backdrops should upload their photos to social media and tag @jamcenterbid to have a chance to win a $50 gift card, according to the spokesman.
The ’Tis the Season holiday events are a BID first for Downtown Jamaica and are made possible by financial support from JFK International Air Terminal, Jenkins said.
“’Tis the Season is designed to keep consumer dollars on Jamaica Avenue instead of online or in local shopping malls,” he said. “In addition to promotions in some of the stores on Jamaica Avenue, we will enliven the sidewalk of our Downtown shopping district.”
