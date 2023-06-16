Share complaints to OAG voting hotline

State Attorney General Tish James announced Thursday that her office has an election protection hotline, which voters can use through the primaries on Tuesday June 27.
The hotline runs from Saturday, June 17, through Sunday, June 25 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., which is during New York’s early voting period, and again on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The purpose of the hotline is to troubleshoot and resolve a range of potential issues that voters may encounter, including difficulties with absentee or affidavit ballots, IDs, poll lists, having one’s right to vote challenged by a pollster, paid time off to vote and Covid-19, to name a few.
Voters who have concerns or are experiencing problems are encouraged to call the hotline at 1 (866) 390-2992 or they may submit complaints online at electionhotline.ag.ny.gov to request election-related assistance in advance of the balloting.
The right to vote is paramount to the integrity of democracy, James said in a statement.
“Our election protection hotline is a key resource available to alI New Yorkers throughout our great state to provide helpful guidance and address concerns,” James said. “Whether they are voting by mail, stopping by an early voting site, or casting their ballot in-person at the polls, my office will ensure that New Yorkers can securely and effectively participate in our electoral process.”
The Office of the Attorney General has had a hotline since 2012, and says that during previous elections it has fielded hundreds, and sometimes thousands, of complaints across the state and addressed them with the help of election officials.
