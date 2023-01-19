Two child sex traffickers face a decade behind bars.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz last Thursday announced the sentencing of 28-year-old Lawrence Winslow of Pennsylvania and 29-year-old Alan Velvett of Jamaica on sex trafficking and rape charges. They face 10 years behind bars, plus 10 years each of post-release supervision.
According to Katz, the duo met two girls, ages 13 and 14, at the La Quinta Inn in Sunnyside in February 2021. They took nude photos of the girls and posted them online, stating that the teens were “for sale.” One of the victims had sex with a stranger, and the two perpetrators kept all of the money.
The two perpetrated a similar crime against a 15-year-old girl also that February. She was forced to have sex with a “string of strangers,” both at the La Quinta and at the JFK Inn in Springfield Gardens, according to Katz. The men again kept the money.
The girl was also forced to have sex with Winslow and Velvett. She was rescued when an undercover officer responded to an online ad and met her in a hotel room. The two perpetrators were arrested at the scene.
— Sean Okula
