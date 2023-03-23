A man who pleaded guilty last year to two counts of sex trafficking a child at a Jamaica motel in 2020 was sentenced to seven years in prison last Friday.
Tyrone “Angel” Miles, 32, of Jamaica, was one of three people indicted Sept. 24, 2020 after kidnapping and forcing two teen girls to have sex with strangers at the JFK Inn Hotel for cash from June 5 to 12, 2020, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz’s Office.
Khalil Fryer and Luvasia Rodriguez were also indicted. A fourth defendant, Bryant “Dollaz” Lowery, was arraigned on Sept. 25, 2020.
On July 9, 2020, Miles was charged with 24 counts of kidnapping, assault, compelling prostitution, sex trafficking, sex trafficking of a child, promoting prostitution and rape. He was facing 50 years to life in prison, according to prosecutors.
On June 5, 2020, Miles and Lowery threatened the 16- and 17-year-olds with physical harm if they did not participate in sexual acts in exchange for money. For seven days, they were pimped in separate rooms, raped, monitored and deprived of food while the defendants pocketed all of the cash, according to court records.
Miles also threatened the younger teen and said if she did not comply and tell customers she was an adult that he would murder her. During an attempt to escape, she was struck in the face and body and was told, “I will kill you,” by Miles, prosecutors said.
She successfully escaped another time, fled to a commercial establishment and contacted her family, prosecutors added.
The victims were tormented and degraded, Katz said in a statement on March 17.
“I commend these young ladies for their bravery during the course of this case,” Katz said. “The brutal exploitation they were subjected to, and that countless others are experiencing, is why the work of my Human Trafficking Bureau is so important.”
Lowery was sentenced to six years in prison for one count of sex trafficking in November 2022. Both men will have to register as sex offenders and their sentences will be followed by five years of post-release supervision, said authorities.
