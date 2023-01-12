A child sex trafficker is going to spend the next decade behind bars.
Last Thursday, 30-year-old Darius “Gotti” Fleming of Jamaica was sentenced to 10 years in prison, followed by five years of post-release supervision, on sex trafficking charges. Fleming forced a 14-year-old girl to have sex with strangers for cash at the Van Wyck Hotel in Jamaica.
He is one of four accused of being part of the ring. According to the charges, he and alleged co-conspirator Amor Toussaint met the girl at the hotel in January 2022, and refused to let her leave until she agreed to perform sex acts for money and hand over 30 percent of the proceeds.
She was forced into taking nude photographs for online advertisements, and after having her engage in a series of acts, Fleming and Toussaint accused her of stealing and forced her to continue to work to pay back the money.
Toussaint allegedly exchanged the victim with Troy Siddons for $300. He remains at large. Toussaint and Dwayne Pickett, who allegedly housed the girl against her will, are in custody.
— Sean Okula
