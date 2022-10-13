Two area sex criminals are owning up to their actions.
Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz last Thursday announced 32-year-old Tyrone “Angel” Miles and 24-year-old Bryant “Dollaz” Lowery had pleaded guilty to counts of sex trafficking of a child. The two were accused of holding two minors, a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl, against their will at the JFK Inn Hotel in Jamaica, forcing them to have sex with strangers for cash.
According to Katz, the two victims were held at the hotel from June 5 to 12 of 2020. The two men threatened them with harm unless they participated in the sex acts, with Miles allegedly threatening to kill the 16-year-old if she did not comply and tell customers she was an adult.
Miles and Lowery kept the girls in separate rooms, monitoring them to keep them from leaving. The 16-year-old managed to escape and contact her family.
A third conspirator, Khalil Fryer, pleaded guilty to kidnapping and sex trafficking in April 2021, and is serving a five-year sentence, Katz said.
— Sean Okula
