Mayor Adams and City Council Speaker Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) celebrated the completion of a four-year-long sewer project last week that was finished under $5.7 million under the $55 million budget; however, people were split about the results.
The purpose of the long-sought initiative, which started under former Mayor de Blasio, was to combat and prevent future flooding in the area during rainstorms, according to the elected officials.
“Government has ignored this community for too long, denying them their fair share of investments and services — that ends in my administration,” Adams said in a statement. “These projects will make life better for the residents of Southeast Queens.”
The area deserves better, according to the speaker.
“For too long, Southeast Queens has endured systemic disinvestment and neglect, resulting in widening disparities that persist today,” the councilwoman said in a statement.
Clifton Stanley Diaz, the chairman of the Rochdale Village co-op, was pleased that the sewers were upgraded.
“The whole community should benefit from this infrastructure package deal,” said Diaz. “We should receive better service in terms of water drainage from storm drains. This should result in fewer breaks in our water mains.”
Diaz thanked both Adams and de Blasio for the sewer improvements.
Joyce Denny, the president of the United Neighbors Civic Association, said the communities surrounding the co-op, like Rochdale and Springfield Gardens, believe more needs to be done to fix the problems above ground that were caused by the project.
“There were lots of damages to property,” Denny told the Chronicle March 14. “All my members and people in the community have called me to complain about them ... they are not finished with the project until they have finished everything on their punch list.”
A construction punch list includes tasks that must be completed before the project closes out, according to Denny, who held a Zoom meeting March 15 with city officials and residents to get an update on when her neighbors’ complaints will be addressed.
Steve Solomon, an engineer for the city Department of Design and Construction, expects the punch list tasks to be 99.9 percent completed by June, with the remaining items on the list being administrative.
“That is when it should be wrapped up,” said Solomon. “There may be lingering things left behind administratively ... then the city will take over from there. There will be a walk-through with the contractor to look at the minor things that still need to be done.”
Suzan Peart Boyer, a nearly 40-year resident of Springfield Gardens, owns a house valued at $1.4 million and says that it faced multiple problems after the project.
“My top floor, middle floor and my basement was flooded,” said Peart Boyer in the meeting. “Until this day, I have not gotten back the money I spent to replace the stuff in my basement.”
Peart Boyer said she spent $12,000 to fix the basement and for lost items and $15,000 overall for the other damage to her house.
“My place has been cracked up,” said Peart Boyer. “The liaison, I allowed him to come on my property with all the big tractors and everything ... and their big metal stuff to put down the water line.”
DDC Community Construction Liaison Philip Stafford was the point person before Solomon whom the residents spoke to about their concerns, but has since been pulled from the project to work on another site, according to the engineer.
“My sidewalk, my driveway — everything has been cracked up,” said Peart Boyer. “Nobody ever came back to fix it.”
Peart Boyer said she was told to get reimbursed for the work that she had done on her house by the city Comptroller’s Office via some paperwork, but when she reached out to the office it sent back the documents because they weren’t notarized. After she got the authorization and sent it back, she learned her file arrived a day after the 90-day period to get compensated.
Peart Boyer was thankful to Solomon for helping her when the neighborhood blacked out for a few days in August 2020.
“I have my 97-year-old living here on oxygen,” she said. “Steve brought me a generator to use for those days.”
Despite her gratitude, Peart Boyer wants to be reimbursed and have the other issues with her house fixed.
Donald Abraham, a former 30-year union construction worker, now U.S. Occupational Safety Health Administration instructor who lives in Springfield Gardens — said that he understood that when it came to the grass that the topsoil would not be replaced until springtime, when the weather is better. However, he has yet to see any markings around the neighborhood to indicate that the city will do that down the road.
“I don’t see any proposed excavation markings that say topsoil is going to be put down on the ground,” said Abraham.
A contractor team will come back during the springtime when the weather permits to put on the topsoil and fix other problems like cracked sidewalks, driveways and other issues, said Solomon.
“When they come back, they will put topsoil as well as sod,” said Solomon.
Renee Spivey, also of Springfield Gardens, had a similar concern. Where her grass once lay were pebbles instead of sawdust, which is used to fertilize greenspace.
“Grass is not going to grow on top of those rocks,” said Spivey. “My parents spent hundreds of dollars a month to keep their grass beautiful and green.”
Solomon insisted that the contractors will come back to fix it.
Abraham also took issue with a tractor-trailer that drove onto a sidewalk, leaving a crack.
“They said because [the driver] was a subcontractor they are not responsible,” said Abraham. “I know that is a lie. They are responsible for everything that happens.”
Abraham said that he was not there to attack Solomon about the 8-inch crack, but that it can’t just be patched up, but needs to be replaced or there will be problems in the future.
Other complaints in Springfield Gardens and Rochdale included houses shaking as cars drove by, broken seams inside homes, a driveway being narrowed from a two-car space to barely one car and cracked steps.
“During large infrastructure projects, such as this one spanning through 78 blocks in Rochdale [and Springfield Gardens], private property may get damaged,” said a DDC spokeswoman. “DDC recommends that homeowners reach out to the Office of Community Outreach and Notification Director Maria Centeno at ddcoutreach@ddc.nyc.gov as well as to the NYC Comptroller’s Office. We distribute instructions for homeowners and are prepared to assist them in their claims.”
