The Southern Queens Park Association honored seven young people, ranging in age from 13 to 19, at its inaugural Youth Empowerment Awards ceremony in the SQPA gymnasium in Roy Wilkins Park on Nov. 19.
The teenagers were commended for their excellence in an array of categories: 17-year-old Alyssa Henson for civic engagement, 14-year-old Benjamin Campbell for nonprofit engagement, 13-year-old Sade Fanfair for the arts, 19-year-old Stasi Sewell for community engagement, 15-year-old Kalea Andrews for youth leadership, 15-year-old Unique Ansar Allah for community service and 19-year-old Linda Derry as the winner of the Showing Hearts Foundation Youthpreneur Summit.
The award winners were chosen from a list of 62 applicants. They were voted on by the SQPA excellence committee, composed of organization board and staff members.
Upon victory, the winners visited the SQPA for interviews and headshots for professional use.
The honorees come from a range of backgrounds. Henson is a high school senior pursuing college acceptance at an HCBU to become a pediatrician. Campbell helped bring his church’s services online for those who could not attend in-person during the pandemic. Sewell is a sexual assault survivor studying to become a public speaker to help young people manage their trauma.
“YEA represents both a moment of transformation and celebration for Southeast Queens youth,” SQPA Executive Director Jermaine Sean Smith said in a statement. “This is an experience where our SEQ youth come together to be acknowledged for their sacrifices for the betterment of the community.”
Also honored at the event were Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), presented with the Roy Wilkins Award for service to the community, and former SQPA Executive Director Jaqueline Boyce, given the Solomon Goodrich Award for her service to the organization.
