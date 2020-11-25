The NYPD’s 113th Precinct and its Community Council on Nov. 19 distributed more than 200 Thanksgiving turkeys, top, along with all the trimmings and other groceries at what the precinct on its Twitter page is calling its “first annual giveaway.”
Above, police personnel were giving out turkeys on Nov. 18 at the South Jamaica Houses as part of a citywide effort pooling the resources of the Community Affairs Bureau, the Detectives’ Benevolent Association, Stop&Shop supermarkets, the New York Giants and the Far Rockaway Colts youth football program
