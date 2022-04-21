The Southeast Queens Chamber of Commerce will host its third annual Renaissance Ball on April 30 at the Occasions Banquet and Catering Hall in Springfield Gardens.
Health is the theme for the ball, according to Roxanne Simone Lord, the executive director of SQCC, who has a doctorate in naturopathy and owns Mother Earth Juice Bar & Health Food Café in Jamaica.
“The ball is about a rebirth of healthy people,” Simone Lord said to the Queens Chronicle. “The disparities are extremely high for people of color and I don’t think much people are paying attention too much. We are bringing light to it by honoring women and men who are doing something about it.”
Simone Lord noticed that one in about five people in Southeast Queens who visit her juice bar have severe ailments like inflammation, hypertension and diabetes.
When she relocated her juice bar from Kew Gardens to Jamaica at 115-42 Sutphin Blvd., it was to close that health disparity.
“Over there in Kew Gardens, it was one in 50,” said Simone Lord. “This is really high. Not many people from where I was before had these severe ailments. Black people in Southeast Queens are dying at a quicker rate than other races.”
Simone Lord blames the health disparity on socioeconomic factors and low income, which results in a lack of education on health and people not getting checkups enough to visit their doctors before its too late.
She hopes to raise $100,000 at the ball to get funds for health and wellness programs in the community.
One of the people she will honor is Earnest Flowers, the owner of Earnest Foods, a supermarket with organic foods and other products.
“It’s kind of like a Black-owned Trader Joe’s,” said the juice bar owner. “It is similar to the theme of Trader Joe’s: fresh and organic produce ... They have really good stuff.”
Simone Lord intends to use the funds on workshops.
“We’ve been going out to visit senior centers,” she said. “They want to get better. I want them to get better and God wants them to get better. A holistic approach is being used to bring about a change and to reduce the disparities significantly.”
In addition to workshops, Simone Lord brings the seniors juices.
“That is just our seniors, but a lot of people are interested,” she said. “People want to live longer.”
Simone Lord hopes to expand the health workshops to other age groups.
“We have barriers to longevity,” she said. “That is why we named the Renaissance Ball theme this year ‘Health and Wealth’ because it is the poverty that contributes to bad health.”
It’s time for BIPOC people to have better access to organic foods, she continued.
“We have a lot of solutions, but we need support to implement those solutions,” she said. “Our target goal is at least $100,000. That is what we are looking for. We want to do as much as we can so that we can roll out this program ... It is a health and wealth initiatve for Southeast Queens and where any minorities are.”
People interested in attending the ball or making a donation to the SEQ Chamber Fondation can visit royalpeoplegroup.com.
Occasions Banquet Hall is located at 127-08 Merrick Blvd.
