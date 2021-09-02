The 19th Annual Senior Appreciation Month will kick off on Sept. 3 at the York College Amphitheater, which is within the Academic Core Building Plaza, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., according to Councilman Daneek Miller’s (D-St. Albans) Office.
Officials will hold a press conference to announce the upcoming monthlong series of celebratory events such as line dancing, nature walks, game nights, concerts, farmhouse tours and senior informationals for local seniors in recognition of their value to the community, according to Miller’s office. The 2020 events were canceled due to Covid-19.
“We weren’t able to hold one last year due to Covid,” said Jalissa Quigley, a spokeswoman for Miller. “We will be socially distanced at the outdoor York College Amphitheater and expect around eighty seniors.”
Also attending will be Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, District Attorney Melinda Katz, U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), Borough President Donovan Richards and state Sens. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans), James Sanders (D-South Ozone Park) John Liu (D-Bayside); Assemblymembers Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica), Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens), Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village) and David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) and Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica), Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest).
Other attendees include CEO Hope Knight of the Greater Jamaica Development Center and representatives from the Mayor’s Office and the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District.
To learn more call (718) 776-3700 Refreshments will be served.
