Exceptional individuals in audio production, film, theater, TV and various technical careers in the arts were honored at the Harvest Room in Jamaica at the Sensor Image Awards last Saturday.
The red carpet event, which was held at 90-40 160 St., is the brainchild of Jamaica native Koro White, center at bottom right, a New York-based filmmaker.
The purpose of the event was to honor exceptional creative talents who often go ignored, according to White, who had a blast on May 21.
“The Sensor Image Awards was a night to remember,” White told the Chronicle. “People flew in from all parts of the nation to experience this life-changing event … Awardees also demonstrated leadership and made a significant impact within their community.”
Hosting the event were Kristina Halloway, a Stellar award winner and gospel recording artist from Hollis, top left, and Jori O’Neale, a comedienne, creative consultant and podcaster of “Fun Friday Comedy,” “Thirty Minutes of Power” and “I Still Do: The Godly Man’s Perspective on Marriage.”
O’Neale also co-runs a faith-based company, IYH Entertainment, in Chicago.
During the event, attendees witnessed performances from gospel artists Trevone Perry, Kevin Gates, Antoine Hilton, child prodigy Miracle Daverne, Ty Bolden, B. Renee, Orlando Saeroon, Kelsie Janel and Tyler Wauchope.
Music and entertainment were provided by New York’s own DJ Flytnyc, and The Highland Church Fruit of the Spirit dance team also performed.
The award show was sponsored by Faith on 1000 LLC, Freedom Writer Productions, Newman Motion Productions and Bestee’s Catering.
— Naeisha Rose
