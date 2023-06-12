A Manhattan man was indicted last week for allegedly raping a 69-year-old woman at knifepoint and committing other crimes at a Jamaica storage facility earlier this year.
Charles Rowe, 56, was arraigned June 9 on charges of rape, predatory sexual assault, criminal sexual act and sexual abuse, along with burglary, petit larceny, robbery and criminal possession of a weapon for crimes allegedly committed at U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jamaica.
On March 13, the office of District Attorney Melinda Katz said, Rowe grabbed the senior woman at her storage unit, held a knife to her and threatened to kill her. The defendant then pulled her into a bathroom at the storage facility and sexually abused and raped her, according to the DA’s Office. He fled from the scene and the victim was taken to the hospital where a sexual assault evidence kit was administered.
Rowe then returned to the same storage facility, located at 168-11 Douglas Ave. in Jamaica, over month later on April 25 and was allegedly rifling through the property of a second woman, 61, who confronted him, according to prosecutors.
Allegedly, Rowe said, “Let’s not turn this into a murder,” while holding a metal object in his hand, which he used to slash the second victim’s neck and chest. The defendant punched and threatened to kill her if she told anyone, the DA’s Office said, then he fled from the scene. The 61-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Hours later in the early morning of April 26, video footage showed Rowe allegedly prying open a door and removing its hinges at the site facility. The defendant was later seen on the video leaving the location with a shopping cart, which he did not have prior to entering, prosecutors said.
On May 6, evidence from the first case was matched to Rowe’s DNA profile and he was arrested May 13. He was held and must return to court on July 18. If convicted, Rowe faces 25 years to life in prison.
Katz said in a statement that Rowe will be “held to account.”
“We allege this man is a stone-cold predator who subjected two women to horrific violence and damaged and stole from a local business,” Katz said.
