Senior woman from Jamaica still missing

A senior woman with schizophrenia, a medical condition that can result in people having delusions, hallucinations and disorganized speech, is still missing since her disappearance nearly two weeks ago, according to an NYPD spokesman.
Althea Walton, 65, who was last seen at her home at 144-28 Farmers Blvd. in Jamaica on July 20 at approximately 4:30 p.m., was carrying a brown or black duffle bag, before she was reported missing, according to police.
Walton is described as 5 feet, 5 inches tall, 200 pounds, with brown eyes and long gray hair. She sometimes wears a short black wig and glasses, authorities said. She is known to frequent Jamaica Avenue and NYC Health + Hospitals/Queens at 82-68 164 St. in Jamaica, which are within the 103 Precinct’s coverage area, along with JFK Airport.
Anyone with information in regard to the whereabouts of Walton is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
