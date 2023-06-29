A senior man was sentenced to 25 years in prison for attempted murder, last June 16.
James Fraley, 73, of St. Albans was also sentenced for drug and weapons possession charges related to the 2021 shooting of a deli owner in Briarwood and the subsequent discovery of a large quantity of heroin in his home, according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. He already has a lifetime of parole under his belt for a 1989 murder conviction.
On Aug. 12, 2021, Fraley entered Rojas Deli at 146-10 Hillside Ave. at approximately 2 p.m. and ordered a sandwich and then shot the owner, Rufino Rojas-Flores, in the chest, prosecutors said. The defendant then proceeded to point the gun at the victim’s daughter, Anavel Rojas.
Rojas was working behind the counter when Fraley demanded money from the register, receiving $100 to $200.
Footage from a surveillance video, which was used to create a wanted poster, captured Fraley being chased by a separate deli worker on Hillside Avenue toward the Parsons Boulevard subway stop.
Rojas-Flores was treated at Jamaica Hospital Medical Center and had to have a bullet removed from his liver during emergency surgery, according to a nurse’s statement in court documents.
The posters were helpful, because as Fraley was entering a car five days later, Tiffany Grisson, a parole officer of the state Department of Corrections, recognized him from one that was hung at the very same train station and pulled him over for a traffic violation, according to court documents.
A search of the defendant’s home led to the discovery of a .357-caliber revolver, which was used in the shooting, a .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol loaded with six rounds of ammunition and a safe containing more than 12 ounces of heroin. Drug paraphernalia, including hundreds of glassine envelopes, were also found on the premises.
On June 16, Katz said in a statement that the debt Fraley would have to pay to society is a long prison sentence.
“A violent predator very nearly shot a small business owner to death for less than $200, and the guns and drugs found in his home pointed to more bloodshed and devastation ahead,” Katz said.
