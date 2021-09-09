What started as a senior week celebration 19 years ago has grown to become Senior Appreciation Month, according to Councilman Daneek Miller (D-St. Albans), who announced a string of events at York College on Sept. 3.
“We are so grateful to be able to offer a mix of in-person and virtual programming this year for our annual senior month for us, and it means a lot that we’re able to gather together in person again and recognize those who have meant so much to us and on whose shoulders we stand,” said Miller in a press release.
State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) will sponsor a senior event with a location still to be determined on Sept. 10 starting at 10 a.m.
Councilman Barry Grodenchik (D-Oakland Gardens) and Assemblyman David Weprin (D-Fresh Meadows) teamed up to sponsor a tour of the Queens County Farm Museum on Sept. 17 starting at 10 a.m., located at 73-50 Little Neck Pkwy. The duo will also host a hiking trail for the gray, but young at heart at 9:30 a.m. on Sept. 30 at Alley Pond Park, entering at Springfield Boulevard and 76th Avenue. Weprin will also host a game night at a yet to be determined location at 6 p.m. on Sept. 24.
State Sen. James Sanders Jr. (D-South Ozone Park) sponsored a senior bowling event for Sept. 20 starting at noon at Bowl 360, which is located at 98-18 Rockaway Blvd. in Ozone Park. Guests must have proof of complete Covid-19 vaccination to enjoy the event.
“It is important that we as a community continue to recognize our seniors,” said Sanders.
Miller and District Attorney Melinda Katz will sponsor a senior information lunch at Thomasina’s Catering Hall, which is located at 205-35 Linden Blvd. in St. Albans at noon on Sept. 23.
Miller will also host a Senior Jazz Mobile on Sept. 23 at St. Albans Park, which is between Sayers Avenue and Merrick Blvd., at 6 p.m. He will also team up with Assemblywoman Vivian Cook (D-Jamaica) for a senior prom on Sept. 24. The time and location is still to be determined.
Assemblyman Khaleel Anderson (D-South Ozone Park) will host a disco and barbecue night at Cardoza Playground in Arverne at 4 p.m. on Sept. 24 and an end of life care with compassionate choices town hall on Sept. 25 at 4 p.m. at Community Worship Seventh-Day Adventist Church.
Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman (D-Springfield Gardens) has plans for line dancing on Sept. 27 at 11 a.m. A location is to be determined.
The events are in partnership with Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, U.S. Rep. Greg Meeks (D-Queens, Nassau), Queens Borough President Donovan Richards, state Sen. John Liu (D-Bayside), who held a pizza party on Sept. 3 at HANAC College Point Senior Center, Assemblyman Clyde Vanel (D-Queens Village), Councilmembers Adrienne Adams (D-Jamaica) and James Gennaro (D-Hillcrest), the Mayor’s Office and the Jamaica Center Business Improvement District.
To learn more about the events call (718) 765-6359 (Comrie); (718) 468-0137 (Weprin or Grodenchik); (718) 776-3700 (Miller); (718) 523-3069 (Sanders); (718) 327-1845 (Anderson); (718) 454-3178 (Weprin) or (718) 723-5412 (Hyndman). For further information on Weprin and Grodenchik’s events, interested parties can email icheung@council.nyc.gov.
Due to Covid-19, some events are in flux and can be followed up on via social media, email, via senior centers or by calling one’s elected official to confirm event details, according to Miller’s Office.
“This year is going to be our best one yet,” said Miller.
