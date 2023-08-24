A senior commander of a former Colombian terrorist organization pleaded guilty last Monday in Brooklyn federal court for conspiracy to distribute 75,000 kilograms of cocaine internationally with the intention of illegally importing some of the drugs throughout the United States, according to Breon Peace, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York.
The drugs were flown into the United States via JFK Airport and some were distributed throughout Queens, according to a law enforcement source.
Martin Leonel “Richard” Perez Castro, 53, one of the leaders of the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia 30th Front, also known as FARC, used the funds from smuggling drugs in the United States, Europe and elsewhere to fund the paramilitary group’s terrorist activities in Colombia, Peace said.
“The defendant was a senior FARC leader who financed the group’s violence and terrorism through the production and distribution of thousands of kilograms of cocaine on a global scale,” Peace said in a statement. “Today’s guilty plea is a powerful reminder to drug trafficking organizations all over the world that this office and our law enforcement partners will bring them to justice for the harm and misery they have caused in the United States and elsewhere.”
Anne Milgram, an administrator of the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration, said the senior FARC leader used violence, power and notoriety to import the drugs into New York City, but the DEA has an unwavering commitment to hold all drug traffickers accountable.
The guilty plea “should send a clear message to drug networks across the globe that we will investigate and dismantle organizations that threaten the safety and health of the American people,” said Milgram in a statement.
The left-wing paramilitary group was formed nearly 60 years ago. Dedicated to violently overthrowing the government of Colombia, it received a designation as a foreign terrorist organization in October 1997 by the U.S. secretary of state at the time, prosecutors said. The organization sold cocaine to drug traffickers, extorted payments from traffickers operating in its southwestern Colombian territory, attacked Colombian government forces and used targeted killings, kidnappings and other tactics to achieve its ends.
In 2016, FARC dissolved after a peace accord was struck between the group and the Colombian government, and in November 2021, the U.S. secretary of state revoked the paramilitary group’s designation as a foreign terrorist organization, according to authorities. The defendant’s crimes were committed before the 2016 peace accord.
According to a detention letter, Perez Castro was a senior member of FARC from 2009 until his arrest on July 20, 2014. He was extradited to the U.S. in June 2022. At the time of his arrest, the defendant had the equivalent of $800,000 in Colombian pesos. When sentenced, he faces up to life in prison.
