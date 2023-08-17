An elderly Elmont woman was killed while attempting to get across the Cross Island Parkway in Cambria Heights on Monday, according to the NYPD.
The department’s Highway Investigation Squad determined from a preliminary analysis that Lucili Osjo-Igbinoba, 82, was going northbound along the center divider and tried to cross the roadway. She was struck by a 42-year-old man in a 2015 Cadillac Escalade going north in the middle lane near Linden Boulevard, police said.
Osjo-Igbinoba sustained severe body trauma from the impact and was pronounced dead by EMS at the scene. The driver, who remained on the scene, along with the three passengers in his vehicle, was not hurt. No criminality is suspected at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to the @nypdtips account on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
