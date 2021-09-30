State Sen. Leroy Comrie (D-St. Albans) held a Senior Appreciation Brunch at Thomasina’s Catering Hall on Monday that was attended by over 150 people who were elderly, but young at heart.
After arriving late, Comrie got right to one of the biggest issues facing the community.
“I hope you are encouraging other people to be vaccinated,” he said during the seventh anniversary celebration for Senior Appreciation Month. “It’s important that we are able to do this on a regular basis and not have to check and monitor and screen and take temperatures for everything that we do. We need to be fully vaccinated. The science is real.”
Janice Clark of St. Albans, who has attended St. Albans Congregational Church for over 30 years and does secretarial work there, was thrilled by the brunch and said she has been to all of Comrie’s Senior Appreciation Month events.
“I think this is fabulous,” said Clark who would only reveal she is over 75 to keep her church guessing her age. “I never miss one when I can ... This is a wonderful event for all the seniors. We look forward to it.”
Clark finds the event to be a great time for fellowship and to learn about issues in the neighborhood.
Annie Wyche, also a St. Albans resident, agreed.
“I think this is very nice,” said Wyche who said that she “is old enough to know what she wants and young enough to still get it.”
What Wyche wanted was to learn what is being done to stop crime in the area.
“There’s a lot going on,” said Wyche. “A lot of it good and a lot of it bad. We need to make corrective measures for the things that we don’t like.”
Working to prevent the further spread of crime in Queens was District Attorney Melinda Katz, who has now served as a DA for almost two years.
“Don’t listen to the people out there when they say to you that you can’t have safe streets, but also fairness in the court system,” said Katz. “You can do both.”
In one week, Katz helped to indict and prosecute 28 alleged gang members from Queensbridge who were bringing guns to the borough and trying to recruit youths into their illegal activities, she said. She also got released a man who served 31 years in prison for a crime he did not commit after evidence from her office’s Conviction Integrity Unit proved his evidence.
“We found over the last year new evidence, 30 witnesses and followed the documentation,” said Katz. “I went into court and vacated his indictment, because I was convinced that if the jury knew they would have proved it otherwise and they would have never convicted him. He walked in with handcuffs, and walked out in a men’s suit.”
Christine Burke, the section chief of the District Attorney’s Elder Abuse Fraud Unit, asked that seniors be wary of unsolicited mail, email, texts or phone calls by people claiming to be their grandchildren and who want money via gift cards.
“One victim has lost $200,000,” said Burke. “Gift cards are for gifts and are not easily traceable.”
If an individual is offered something that is too good to be true, contact a personal lawyer or go to the District Attorney’s Office, where one can get either free or reduced fee legal services about bail for a loved one, refinancing a home or finishing a will, according to Burke.
The event was not all about crime and crime prevention for elders. At the brunch guests had chicken, waffles, ham, eggs and more as they listened to old-school soul, gospel and bebop music and caught up with old friends.
For Margaret Denson, a 20-year veteran City Council aide who will be retiring in December from Councilman Daneek Miller’s (D-St. Albans) office, Senior Appreciation Month is a bittersweet moment for her.
“I had previously worked for Sen. Comrie for 12 years and helped put it together,” said Denson. “My last day is Dec. 31.”
