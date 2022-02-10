The police are on the lookout for a man who they suspect has committed a series of robberies in the heart of Jamaica.
The three crimes occurred within days and 1,256 feet of each other, from Parsons Boulevard to 163rd Street on Jamaica Avenue, an eight-minute walk from end-to-end, according to Google Maps. The first robbery occurred on Jan. 26 at 7:20 a.m. near the McDonald’s at 159-01, according to police. The suspect approached a 12-year-old boy, simulated that he had a firearm and allegedly took the victim’s Samsung cell phone and fled.
Five days later, the same individual allegedly approached a 26-year-old man near the Jamaica Sexual Health Clinic at 90-37 Parsons Blvd. on Jan. 31 at 8:30 a.m. and displayed a firearm. The suspect removed the second victim’s MetroCard and fled.
The last crime was committed at the intersection of 163rd Street and Jamaica Avenue on Feb. 2 at 1 p.m. The individual allegedly approached an 18-year-old male and simulated that he had a firearm and demanded money, according to police. The third victim had $80 in cash removed from him and the victim fled.
In two surveillance photos, the suspect can be seen wearing a black hat with a small white tag in the front, a jacket that is white on the sleeves, yellow on the shoulders, and has a black, white, red and black stripe pattern of different sizes. The individual appears to be wearing a black and brown mask, baggy dark blue jeans and boots. In a third surveillance photo, the suspect appears to be wearing the same pair of boots, blue jeans and a jacket that says Brooklyn on the back and a black baseball cap.
The crimes were occurred within the 103rd Precinct.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.