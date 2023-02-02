The New York Blood Center is facing its greatest blood shortage in a decade and is urging donors to sign up to help surgical patients, cancer patients, accident victims, burn victims and others. Information and registration are available at nybc.org.
Upcoming blood drives include:
• The Shops at Atlas Park from 1 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8, and Monday, Feb. 20, at 8000 Cooper Ave. in Glendale;
• RXR Realty from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 9, at 37-18 Northern Blvd. in Long Island City;
• Queens County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10, at 125-01 Queens Blvd., conference room 832, in Kew Gardens;
• Queens Masonic District, 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 21-14 30 Ave., in the meeting room, in Long Island City;
• Jamaica Hospital Medical Center from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 89-00 Van Wyck Expy. in Jamaica; and
• Our Lady of Mercy Church from 8:45 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, at 70-01 Kessel St. in Forest Hills.
