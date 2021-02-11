The unofficial end to the holiday season in Southeast Queens arrived last Friday with the removal of the festive lighting and decorations that run above Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica and always add a cheerful atmosphere to even the dreariest of winters.
But while they’ll be packed away, yielding at least temporarily to the Fourth of July and, one hopes, things like a revived Jamaica Arts and Music Festival, like Frosty the Snowman, though they may go away for a little while, they’ll be back greeting shoppers and those simply out for a winter stroll in just about nine months.
