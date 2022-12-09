A second arrest was made Tuesday in the August shooting incident that resulted in the death of 18-year-old Tysheem McDonald, police said.
Twenty-two-year-old Zandrae Ennis of Hollis faces four counts, including attempted murder, according to the NYPD. Thirty-year-old Dariel Herrera of Brooklyn was arrested and charged with eight counts, including murder and attempted murder, on Nov. 23.
Ennis was remanded without bail to Rikers Island, according to city records, and is due in court on Dec. 9.
Herrera was remanded without bail on Nov. 28, according to the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Jail records say he is due in court Dec. 12.
Police say the responded to a call of a man shot in front of a residence near 231st Street and 148th Avenue in Brookville on Aug. 7. There they found McDonald shot in the chest and a 24-year-old man hit in the leg.
McDonald was transported to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. The other man was taken to the medical center by private means, where he was reported to be in stable condition.
An NYPD release says the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
