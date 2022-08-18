Police have arrested a second suspect in connection with a murder that took place in Hollis last summer.
Twenty-one-year-old Kingsley Ruffin was arrested and charged for the August 2021 murder of 28-year-old Broderick Daniels. Twenty-two-year-old Nasiem Pearson was arrested on the same charge in June.
The New York Daily News reports the incident was the result of a gang dispute. Pearson allegedly is affiliated with the Crips, while Daniels was affiliated with the Henderson New York gang.
The NYPD did not return requests for comment on if Ruffin is also gang-affiliated or if there are more suspects still at large.
Police found Daniels unconscious and unresponsive outside of a 184th Street building in the early hours of the morning of Aug. 31, 2021. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center for treatment of multiple gunshot wounds to the torso, where he was pronounced dead.
The Daily News reports Daniels leaves behind a 6-year-old son.
— Sean Okula
