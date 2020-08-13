The Port Authority has awarded the contract for a new employee cafeteria at John F. Kennedy International Airport to two restaurateurs from Southeast Queens.
The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey on Tuesday announced its partnership with J&P Runway Café, a venture run by Annette Runcie, owner of Pa Nash Restaurant, which serves Caribbean and Mediterranean fare on 243rd Street in Rosedale; and Michael Duncan, owner of Jamaica Breeze Restaurant on Merrick Boulevard in Jamaica.
J&P Runway Café is a minority- and woman-owned business, to which the PA said it is committed. The agency also said the five-year contract with a further five-year option was awarded under competitive bidding.
“[W]e’re delighted to welcome these experienced restaurateurs to the JFK Airport community,” Rick Cotton, executive director of the PA, said in a statement.
The cafeteria will be inside Building 14 beginning in September. J&P has agreed to hire area residents, which PA Chairman Kevin O’Toole said also is a PA concern.
“The Port Authority is committed to investing back in the New York and New Jersey economy by ensuring that local businesses and local workers have access to opportunities at the region’s airports,” he said.
Runcie is the founder of the Merchant Association of Rosedale, Laurelton and Springfield Gardens.
“Since the inception of the Merchant Association of Rosedale, Laurelton, and Springfield Gardens we have been committed to training and advocating on behalf of local businesses,” Runcie said in the statement. “Today’s announcement is a win for the collective community as we now have the ability to hire workers and engage local businesses to partner right in our community at JFK International Airport.”
“Many JFK employees live in and around Southeast Queens, so having local restaurants preparing meals is a bit like getting home cooking,” said Hope Knight, president and CEO of the Greater Jamaica Development Corp. , the economic development entity for the region. “It’s a pleasure to have public sector partners like the Cuomo Administration and the Port Authority who continue to deliver on their promises to this community and create opportunities for our small businesses.”
The cafeteria in Building 14 is expected to serve over 700 employees and visitors from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The newly renovated space is over 5,000 square feet, will provide ample room for distancing, and offers indoor and outdoor seating to workers. It is also being built to ensure safe dining conditions for airport employees during COVID-19.
Job fairs for open positions for cafeteria cashiers, line cooks and shift leaders began this month. The next one is scheduled for 1 to 6 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 17 at Pa Nash Restaurant, which is located at 144-14 243 St.
The operators will also work to include local vendors as a part of the new business.
Those seeking more information on job hiring opportunities are asked to email officials at JFKRedevelopment@panynj.gov.
